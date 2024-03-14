Ahead Of LS Polls, Patiala MP And Amarinder Singh's Wife Preneet Kaur Joins BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Senior Congress leader, former Union minister, and four-time MP from Patiala, Preneet Kaur, joined the BJP here on Thursday.

Preneet Kaur, the wife of ex-Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, was inducted into the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders, including former Gujarat Chief Minister and in charge for Punjab, Vijay Rupani, Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar, Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh and others.

Welcoming her into the party, Tawde said that given her seniority, experience, and long years in the Parliament and public life, Preneet Kaur joining the BJP will strengthen the party in Punjab.

To recall, Preneet Kaur was suspended from the Congress in February last year for "anti-party activities".

Expressing her gratitude to the party leaders, Preneet Kaur said on Thursday that she is thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President J.P. Nadda, and the entire party leadership for giving her the chance to serve the people of Punjab.

"The people of the country are proud of the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi. The stature of the country has risen globally under his leadership and every Indian feels proud about it," she said.

Besides, she added, the Prime Minister's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' has touched the lives of the common people.

Preneet Kaur also said that she feels proud to be part of a party for which the welfare of the country and its people remains the top priority.

Later, Kaur met with BJP President Nadda at the latter's residence here.

She was joined by her daughter and Punjab BJP Mahila Morcha chief Jai Inder Kaur, and former Punjab Women's Commission Chairperson Manisha Gulati.