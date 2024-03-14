4 Killed, 1 Injured In J&K Road Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, March 14 (IANS) Four people were killed and one injured in a road accident in J&K's Kishtwar district on Thursday, police said.
Police said that a vehicle went out of the driver's control and dropped into a gorge at Banderkoot in Kishtwar.
"The injured had been shifted for treatment while the identities of the four dead persons are being ascertained," a police official said.
The hilly districts of Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch in J&K are prone to road accidents due to bad road conditions and over-speeding by drivers.
