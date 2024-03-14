Prime Minister Meets Omani Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, met in his office on Thursday with the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the State of Qatar, HE Ammar bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Busaidi.



During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman and ways to support and develop them, in addition to discussing several topics of mutual concern.