Prime Minister Meets Omani Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, met in his office on Thursday with the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the State of Qatar, HE Ammar bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Busaidi.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman and ways to support and develop them, in addition to discussing several topics of mutual concern.
MENAFN14032024000063011010ID1107977303
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.