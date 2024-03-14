North America Logistics Market Outlook, Industry Size, Growth Factors, Investment Opportunity 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “North America Logistics Market Report by Model Type (2 PL, 3 PL, 4 PL), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Seaways, Railways, Airways), End-Use (Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Retail, Food and Beverages, IT Hardware, Healthcare, Chemicals, Construction, Automotive, Telecom, Oil and Gas, and Others), and Country 2024-2032” . The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the North America logistics market size , share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the North America Logistics Market?

The North America logistics market size reached US$ 1,447.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,754.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% during 2024-2032.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-logistics-market/requestsample

North America Logistics Market Trends and Drivers:

The North America logistics market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the expansion of the e-commerce sector, technological advancements in logistics and supply chain management, and the increasing demand for faster delivery services. Additionally, the rising number of online shopping is growing the requirement of efficient and reliable logistics solutions to manage the elevating transactions and ensure timely delivery to consumers, which is fueling the market growth. This demand is further supported by technological advancements, including AI, machine learning, and blockchain, which enhance the efficiency, transparency, and reliability of logistics operations.

Emerging trends in the North America logistics market include the growing adoption of automation and robotics in warehouses and distribution centers to optimize operations and reduce labor costs. Moreover, the rising inclination towards sustainability and the widespread adoption of green logistics practices by companies to reduce their environmental impact and increase sustainable business practices are further stimulating the regional market. Apart from this, the increasing last-mile delivery innovations, such as the use of drones and autonomous vehicles, to enhance delivery speed and reduce logistical challenges in urban areas, are acting as another growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the introduction of data analytics and IoT devices to improve supply chain visibility and predictive analytics is encouraging companies to anticipate demand fluctuations and optimize inventory management, which is expected to bolster the North America logistics market in the coming years.

North America Logistics Market Report Segmentation:

The report is organized into distinct sections as follows:

Breakup by Model Type:



2 PL

3 PL 4 PL

Breakup by Transportation Mode:



Roadways

Seaways

Railways Airways

Breakup by End-Use:



Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Retail

Food and Beverages

IT Hardware

Healthcare

Chemicals

Construction

Automotive

Telecom

Oil and Gas Others

Breakup by Country:



United States Canada

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact

US:

IMARC

Group

134

N

4th

St.

Brooklyn,

NY

11249,

USA

Email:



Tel

No:(D)

+91

120

433

0800

United

States:

+1-631-791-1145

|

United

Kingdom:

+44-753-713-2163