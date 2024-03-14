Europe Non-Alcoholic Wine And Beer Market Size, Share, Sales Analysis, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Europe Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Market Report by Product Type (Beer, Wine), Process (Limited Fermentation, Dealcoholisation), Raw Material (Malted Grains, Apple, Grapes, Hops, Yeast, and Others), Flavour (Unflavoured, Flavoured), Packaging Type (Glass Bottles, Tins, Plastic Bottles, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Restaurants and Bars, Specialty Stores, On-Trade, Online, and Others), and Country 2024-2032” . The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Europe non-alcoholic wine and beer market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Europe Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Market?

The Europe non-alcoholic wine and beer market size reached US$ 9.4 Billion in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.8 Billion by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.56% during

2024-2032.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-non-alcoholic-wine-beer-market/requestsample

Europe Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Market Trends and Drivers:

The Europe non-alcoholic wine and beer market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by the rising health awareness among consumers and the growing adoption of low-calorie and low-sugar beverage options. Additionally, the shifting towards healthier lifestyle choices, along with the increasing consciousness towards the adverse effects of alcohol consumption, are escalating the demand for non-alcoholic alternatives that offer the taste and experience of traditional alcoholic beverages, which is fueling the market growth. In line with this, the social inclusivity that non-alcoholic wine and beer provide is allowing individuals to participate in social drinking occasions without consuming alcohol, which is further propelling the regional market.

Emerging trends in the Europe non-alcoholic wine and beer market include the increasing investment in R&D activities to enhance the flavor profile and overall quality of non-alcoholic beverages, making them more appealing to a broader audience. In addition to this, the easy availability of non-alcoholic wine and beer products via online platforms, including craft and premium options, catering to the unique palates of consumers across Europe, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the rising number of marketing and promotional activities by key players is further catalyzing the regional market. Moreover, the adoption of innovative packaging and branding strategies is another key trend, aimed at attracting younger demographics and health-conscious consumers, which is expected to drive the Europe non-alcoholic wine and beer market over the forecasted period.

Europe Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Market Report Segmentation:

The report is organized into distinct sections as follows:

Breakup by Product Type:



Beer Wine

Breakup by Process:



Limited Fermentation Dealcoholisation Method

Breakup by Raw Material:



Malted Grains\Barley

Apple\Berries\Cherries

Grapes

Hops

Yeast Others

Breakup by Flavour:



Unflavoured Flavoured

Breakup by Packaging Type:



Glass Bottles

Tins

Plastic Bottles Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Restaurants & Bars

Specialty Stores

On-Trade

Online Others

Breakup by Country:



Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Czech Republic

Netherlands Others

Leading Companies Operating in the Europe Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Industry:



Anheuser-Busch InBev

Bayerische Staatsbrauerei Weihenstephan

Big Drop Brewing Company Limited

Carlsberg A/S

Domaines Pierre Chavin

Halewood Artisanal Spirits Plc

Heineken N.V.

Krombacher Brauerei Bernhard Schadeberg GmbH & Co.

MPK, AO

Privatbrauerei Erdinger Weißbräu Werner Brombach Gmbh Rodinný pivovar BERNARD a.s.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

