King, In Call With Palestinian President, Stresses Need To Maintain Coordination To Avert Escalations In Jerusalem

Amman, Mar. 14 (Petra)-His Majesty King Abdullah II, in a phone call on Thursday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, stressed the need to maintain coordination to avert any possible escalations in Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif.

His Majesty said Jordan continues to work with all stakeholders to prevent any provocative Israeli measures in the West Bank.

The King reiterated the need to impose a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible to mitigate the suffering of Gazans and ensure the delivery of urgent aid.

His Majesty reaffirmed Jordan's full support for the Palestinians in seeking their legitimate rights, as well as support for steps taken by the Palestinian leadership to meet the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

The King stressed the need to step up efforts to create a political horizon to reach just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution, guaranteeing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.