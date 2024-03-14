Army Conducts 5 Gaza Relief Airdrops In International Collaboration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 14 (Petra) - The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF) executed 5 new relief airdrops into the Gaza Strip on Thursday with the participation of multiple nations.Two C130 aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, along with aircrafts from Egypt, the United States, and Belgium, partook in the airdrop mission, targeting key locations in the northern Gaza Strip.The collaborative endeavor, facilitated in partnership with Brunei, aims to alleviate the dire repercussions of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip. These efforts reflect Jordan's steadfast commitment to supporting Palestinian resilience and addressing critical humanitarian needs amidst the challenging circumstances precipitated by the war in Gaza, said a JAF statement.The JAF reiterated its commitment to delivering essential humanitarian and medical aid through various channels, including an air bridge linking Amman Civil Airport to El Arish International Airport, airdrops, or ground convoys.The tally of airdrops conducted by the armed forces since the onset of the Israeli aggression on Gaza has now reached 44, with an additional 59 airdrops executed in collaboration with other countries.