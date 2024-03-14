Jordan Condemns Israeli Installation Of Barriers At Al-Aqsa Mosque Gates

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 14 (Petra) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates denounced the Israeli occupation authorities' installation of iron barriers at three gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque / Haram al-Sharif compound, describing it as a dangerous and unacceptable act.The Ministry's official spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, expressed concern over the continuing efforts of Israeli authorities to assert control over access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, emphasizing the imperative of ensuring unhindered entry for worshipers. He reiterated that Al-Aqsa Mosque, spanning an area of 144 dunums, is exclusively designated as a place of worship for Muslims, and any attempt to impede access violates this sanctity.Qudah reaffirmed that Israel holds no sovereignty over occupied East Jerusalem and lacks the authority to impose restrictions on entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque. He underscored that the Directorate of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem Affairs, under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs, and Holy Sanctities, is the sole entity responsible for managing affairs related to the mosque.Highlighting the ongoing provocative actions against Al-Aqsa Mosque as flagrant violations of international law and the historical and legal status of Jerusalem, Qudah urged the international community to fulfill its obligations and intervene to halt Israeli transgressions against international law.