Five Wounded In Enemy Attack On Nikopol


3/14/2024 9:08:40 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has attacked the city of Nikopol in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, wounding five people, including a child.

Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy has been shelling Nikopol since the morning. There are already five victims in the city. Among them is a seven-year-old boy. He will undergo outpatient treatment," the post said.

A 43-year-old man and two 74-year-old women will also be treated at home. A 73-year-old woman was hospitalized. Her condition is moderate.

The shelling damaged several apartment buildings and city infrastructure, Lysak added.

Photo credit: Serhii Lysak / Telegram

