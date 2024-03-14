Five Wounded In Enemy Attack On Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has attacked the city of Nikopol in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, wounding five people, including a child.
Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy has been shelling Nikopol since the morning. There are already five victims in the city. Among them is a seven-year-old boy. He will undergo outpatient treatment," the post said.
A 43-year-old man and two 74-year-old women will also be treated at home. A 73-year-old woman was hospitalized. Her condition is moderate.
The shelling damaged several apartment buildings and city infrastructure, Lysak added.
Photo credit: Serhii Lysak / Telegram
