Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH -- Some 69 Palestinians fell martyred and 110 others suffered injuries in Israeli occupation attacks on the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, Palestinian health authorities announce.

BRUSSELS -- The International Organization for Migration (IOM) says that it needs 119 million US dollars to support nearly one million Rohingya refugees in the largest refugee camp in the world in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh.

CAIRO -- An Arab-European Conference gathering parties involved in the Middle East peace process is a necessity to achieve just peace for Palestinians, says the Arab League.

WASHINGTON -- The United States and the European Union reaffirm "the unique strength" of the US-EU partnership. (end) mt