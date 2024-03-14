Kuwait PM Receives Needy Families' Body Chief

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received on Thursday at Bayan Palace the chief and members of the Kuwait Association for Needy Families. He also received Private Schools Union of Kuwait and parents of martyrs and the missing individuals. (end) sm

