Letter To Editor | Political Gimmick

File Photo

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been perceived as a 'political gimmick' strategically timed before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Critics question the timing, suggesting that if the Union government was genuinely committed to the CAA, it could have been notified earlier. The sudden notification just before the elections raises suspicions regarding its true intent. Moreover, there is skepticism about the CAA being used as a tool to deceive the public, especially considering the complexities of granting citizenship. The assertion is clear: discrimination based on religion or caste is unacceptable, and the CAA's potential for such discrimination is troubling issue extends further as questions arise about the inclusivity and effectiveness of the CAA. People wonder whether the CAA portal will genuinely accommodate individuals from all religions, or if it will perpetuate biases. Additionally, there is irony in the ruling party questioning the citizenship of individuals who supported them in elections. This contradiction highlights the political dynamics at play and underscores the need for transparent and equitable citizenship policies.

Vijay Kumar HK

