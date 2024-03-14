               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Couple, Their Two Minor Kids Killed In Kishtwar Accident


3/14/2024 9:06:43 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Four members of a family including a couple and their minor kids died after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Kishtwar district on Thursday.
Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that a swift car ( JK17-2460) on way from Kishtwar toward Bhandarkote met an accident near Bhandarkote, resulting in the on spot death of three people identified as Yasir Ahmed Butt (37) Son of Abdul Gani Butt, his wife Shazada Begum (36), their child Artash Yasir (8). One more of their kid, Ailaf Yasir (5), succumbed to injuries in hospital while another child Aarish Yasir (3) has been injured and under treatment at District Hospital Kishtwar.
Confirming it, a police official said that a case has been registered in this regard.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN14032024000215011059ID1107977230

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search