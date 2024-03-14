Couple, Their Two Minor Kids Killed In Kishtwar Accident

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Four members of a family including a couple and their minor kids died after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Kishtwar district on Thursday.
Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that a swift car ( JK17-2460) on way from Kishtwar toward Bhandarkote met an accident near Bhandarkote, resulting in the on spot death of three people identified as Yasir Ahmed Butt (37) Son of Abdul Gani Butt, his wife Shazada Begum (36), their child Artash Yasir (8). One more of their kid, Ailaf Yasir (5), succumbed to injuries in hospital while another child Aarish Yasir (3) has been injured and under treatment at District Hospital Kishtwar.
Confirming it, a police official said that a case has been registered in this regard.
