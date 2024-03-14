India Beat Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets, Take 4-0 Lead In Samarth Championship For Blind Cricket

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Magunta Sai and Debaraj Behara smashed half-centuries as the Indian men's blind cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets in the fourth T20 of the Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket, at the Karnail Singh Stadium, here on Thursday.

Batting first Sri Lanka made 142/7 in the allotted 20 overs, but India chased down the target with 40 balls to spare. While Magunta slammed 50 runs in 42 balls, Debaraj smashed 54 runs in 29 balls. Magunta, who also picked a wicket was named as the Player of the Match.

India on Wednesday had already won the series by defeating Sri Lanka in the third T20. With the win on Thursday, India have now taken an unassailable 4-0 lead in the Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket, an International bilateral blind men's cricket series.

Winning the toss and opting to bat first, Sri Lanka suffered an early blow, losing their opening batter in the third over. The start worsened when the visitors lost the second wicket in the fourth over.

Chandana Deshapriya and wicket-keeper batter Priyantha Kumara rebuilt the innings with a 51-run stand for the third wicket. However, two wickets in quick succession again put Sri Lanka on the back foot. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals and Sri Lanka was found reeling at 117/6. In the end, the side was only able to make 142 runs in the 20 overs.

Chasing 143, India got off to the worst possible start but Magunta and Debaraj slammed fifties to revive the hosts' chase. The duo built a 111-run partnership to steer India's chase.

While India lost Debaraj in the 12th over, Magunta and Sukhram Majhi made sure India reached home without any further hiccups. India have now won 4 T20s against Sri Lanka in the ongoing series.

India and Sri Lanka will now meet in the fifth and final T20 on Friday.