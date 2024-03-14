TDP Announces 34 More Candidates For AP Assembly Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, March 14 (IANS) The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday announced second list of 34 candidates for upcoming elections to Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

With this the TDP, which entered into an electoral alliance with the BJP and Jana Sena Party, has so far announced 128 candidates. Announcement of candidates for 16 more Assembly seats are pending.

Under the tripartite alliance sharing agreement, TDP will contest 144 out of 175 Assembly seats. The party has left 21 seats for Jana Sena Party and 10 for the BJP.

Prominent leaders who figure in the list are former minister Anam Ram Narayan Reddy (Khammam), Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary (Rajahmundry) and Chintamaneni Prabhakar (Denduluru).

The second list comprises 27 men and seven women. There are two candidates in the age group of 25-35 years, eight candidates in 36-45 and 19 candidates in the age group of 46-60. There are three candidates between 61 and 75 years while two are above 75.

The list also has one PhD, 11 post graduates, nine graduates, eight have passed intermediate. Five candidates have passed 10th or below.

While announcing the alliance with Jana Sena on February 24, TDP President and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had declared the first list of 94 candidates. He had left 24 Assembly and three out of 25 Lok Sabha seats for Jana Sena.

After BJP came forward to join the alliance, the seat-sharing was re-negotiated. Jana Sena was allotted 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats while BJP was allotted 10 Assembly and six Lok Sabha seats.

Jana Sena Party has so far announced candidates for six Assembly seats while BJP is yet to release its list.

All three partners have not yet announced their candidates for Lok Sabha polls.