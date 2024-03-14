Aquafeed Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends Analysis & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aquafeed Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on global aquafeed market trends . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global aquafeed market size reached US$ 169.3 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 341.3 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during 2024-2032 .

Aquafeed Market Overview:

Aquafeed is a specially formulated food product designed to meet the nutritional needs of aquatic animals such as fish, crustaceans, and mollusks in aquaculture settings. It comprises essential nutrients, such as proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals. It is engineered to optimize the growth, health, and yield of cultured aquatic species. The types of aquafeed vary depending on the species for which they are intended, and they include sinking, floating, and slow-sinking feeds, each having its distinct advantages. Floating feeds allow for easy monitoring of consumption rates while sinking feeds are better suited for species that feed at deeper water levels. It is generally produced in pellet form, which is convenient for both the farmers and the animals. The product enhances the efficiency of aquaculture operations by ensuring faster growth rates, reducing the spread of diseases, and improving the overall quality of the produce.

Global Aquafeed Market Demand Analysis:

The global aquafeed market is majorly driven by the increasing global demand for seafood. This can be supported by rising health consciousness and the expanding middle-class population. Along with this, the rise in aquaculture activities is providing a boost to the need for quality aquafeed. In addition, advancements in feed formulation technologies are enabling the production of nutrient-rich, cost-effective feed options, which is fostering market expansion. Another notable driver is the escalating concern for sustainable aquaculture practices. Moreover, the development of organic and eco-friendly aquafeeds with lower environmental impact caters to this growing demand and further propels the market forward. Apart from this, the importance of aquaculture in enhancing food security and providing livelihoods, particularly in developing nations, is contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the growing investment in research and development activities focused on creating specialized feeds for different species is creating a positive market outlook.

Breakup by Species:



Carps

Marine Shrimps

Tilapias

Catfishes

Marine Fishes

Salmons

Freshwater Crustaceans

Trout Others

Breakup by Ingredients:



Soybean

Corn

Fish Meal

Fish Oil

Additives Others

Breakup by Additives:



Vitamins and Minerals

Antioxidants

Feed Enzymes Others

Breakup by Product Form:



Pellets

Extruded

Powdered Liquid

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

