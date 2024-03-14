Healthcare Facilities Management Market Size, Share, Trends, Top Leaders, Demand & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Healthcare Facilities Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including healthcare facilities management market share . The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.

The global healthcare facilities management market size reached US$ 373.3 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 761.6 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2024-2032 .

Healthcare Facilities Management Market Overview:

Healthcare facilities management is a specialized field focusing on the overall operation and maintenance of healthcare institutions such as hospitals, clinics, and outpatient facilities. The scope of services encompasses a wide range of functions, including building maintenance, cleaning, safety and compliance, energy management, and waste disposal. These services are crucial for the optimal functioning of healthcare settings, ensuring a clean, safe, and efficiently run environment that is conducive for both medical practitioners and patients. Types of healthcare facilities management can be classified into hard services, which pertain to physical aspects, such as HVAC and electrical systems, and soft services, which include cleaning, landscaping, and security. One of the principal advantages of effective facilities management is the enhancement of healthcare service delivery, which leads to improved patient outcomes. Effective management ensures that healthcare providers can focus on medical care while the facilities are kept operational, clean, and compliant with regulations.

Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market Trends:

The global healthcare facilities management market is majorly driven by the increasing global healthcare expenditure, amplified by an aging population and a rise in chronic diseases that necessitate advanced medical facilities. As healthcare environments become more complex, the need for professional facilities management services to maintain, operate, and optimize these establishments is also escalating. Along with this, advances in technology, such as the integration of IoT and AI for real-time monitoring and maintenance, are positively influencing the market. In addition, regulatory requirements related to safety, waste management, and cleanliness in healthcare settings are becoming more stringent, further increasing the demand for specialized management services. Apart from this, the growing trend toward outsourcing facilities management tasks to specialized companies is expected to be a significant contributor to market growth. Furthermore, the escalating preference to outsource management services to experts who can deliver optimal performance and cost-efficiency is creating a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Service Type:



Property Services

Cleaning Services

Security Services

Catering Services

Support Services Environmental Management Services

Breakup by Business Model:



Outsourced In-House

Breakup by End User:



Hospitals and Clinics

Long-term Healthcare Facilities Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

