Parking Management Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Strategies, Growth, & Report 2024-2032

IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Parking Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global parking management market report . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global parking management market size reached US$ 4.7 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.7 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2024-2032 .

Parking Management Market Overview:

Parking Management refers to a suite of technologies and practices aimed at optimizing the usage of parking spaces in various environments, such as public areas, commercial buildings, and residential zones. The offerings in this market segment range from traditional solutions, such as ticketing systems and parking meters, to more advanced technologies, including smart parking systems that utilize sensors, cameras, and real-time data analytics.

These systems can be integrated with mobile applications, allowing users to find and reserve parking spaces conveniently. Core aspects of parking management involve space utilization, revenue management, and enhancing the user experience. The advantages of implementing advanced parking management systems are manifold: they help reduce traffic congestion, improve space utilization, enhance customer satisfaction, and significantly increase revenue streams for parking operators. Additionally, these systems often employ eco-friendly practices, reducing the carbon footprint associated with unnecessary driving in search of parking.

Parking Management Market Trends:

The global parking management market is majorly driven by rapid urbanization and an increasing number of vehicles on the road, making efficient parking solutions more critical than ever. Along with this, advances in technologies such as IoT, machine learning, and data analytics are enabling the development of smarter, more responsive parking management systems. This, coupled with growing smart city initiatives worldwide, is a significant driver for market growth. In addition, consumer demand for convenience, evidenced by the increasing usage of mobile applications for parking spot reservations, is also propelling market expansion.

Moreover, regulatory support, such as the promotion of cashless transactions and mandated use of smart solutions in public parking, further stimulates market growth. Apart from this, investment in research and development by key players in the sector is encouraging innovation, while the integration of cloud-based solutions and mobile payment systems is creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



3M Company

Amano Corporation

Cubic Corporation

FlashParking Inc. (Arrive Mobility Inc.)

Infocomm Group LLC

International Business Machines Corporation

Passport Labs Inc

Q-Free ASA

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAP SE

Siemens AG T2 Systems Inc. (Verra Mobility)

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Offering Type:



Solution

Access Control

Security and Surveillance

Revenue Management

Parking Reservation Management

Valet Parking Management

Others

Service

Consulting and Training

System Integration and Deployment Support and Maintenance

Breakup by Parking Site:



Off-street On-street

Breakup by Deployment Mode:



On-premises Cloud-based

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

