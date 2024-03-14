Solar PV Inverter Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Trends, Industry Outlook & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





IMARC Group's latest research report, titled“ Solar PV Inverter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the solar PV inverter market report . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global solar PV inverter market size reached US$ 8.3 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.3 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2024-2032 .

Solar PV Inverter Market Overview:

A solar PV inverter, also known as a solar power inverter, is an essential component of a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. It creates a link between the solar panels and the electrical appliances, ensuring efficient and reliable power conversion. It helps in converting the direct current (DC) electricity generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) electricity suitable for use in homes, businesses, and the electric grid. It helps maximize the energy harvest from solar panels by continuously tracking and optimizing the power output to match the requirements of the load. Furthermore, it provides important safety features such as ground fault protection and voltage regulation to protect the system and prevent electrical hazards. It is presently available in various types, including string inverters, microinverters, and power optimizers, each offering unique advantages depending on the installation and system design.

Global Solar PV Inverter Market Trends:

The global solar PV inverter market is majorly driven by increasing global demand for renewable energy sources and technological advancements in solar energy systems. This can be supported by supportive government policies and incentives promoting the adoption of solar energy across various sectors. Along with this, the ongoing transition towards sustainable energy to mitigate climate change impacts is positively influencing the market. Additionally, the declining cost of solar PV systems, including inverters, due to advancements in manufacturing processes and economies of scale is making solar energy more accessible and affordable.

Therefore, this is significantly supporting the market. In addition, innovations in inverter technology, such as the development of smart inverters with capabilities such as energy storage, grid support, and advanced monitoring, are contributing to the market. Apart from this, the rise in residential solar installations and large-scale solar projects in emerging economies is propelling the market. In confluence with this, the increasing integration of IoT and AI technologies in solar PV inverters for enhanced performance analytics and predictive maintenance is favoring the market. Furthermore, technological evolution, coupled with growing environmental consciousness and the need for energy independence, is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid urbanization, changing consumer preferences, and inflating disposable income levels of individuals.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

General Electric Company

SMA Solar Technology AG

Delta Energy Systems Inc.

Enphase Energy Inc.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Kstar New Energy Co. Ltd

Sineng Electric Co. Ltd

Sungrow Power Supply Co Ltd

Tabuchi Electric Co. Ltd

TBEA Sunoasis Co. Ltd Toshiba Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:



central inverter

string inverter

microinverter others

Breakup by Application:



utility scale

residential scale

small commercial scale

large commercial scale industrial scale

Breakup by voltage:



< 1,000 V

1,000 – 1,499 V > 1,500 V

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other

