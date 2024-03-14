Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Share, Trends, Top Brands, Growth & Industry Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





IMARC Group's latest report, titled" Cold Chain Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ", provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including cold chain logistics market report .

The global cold chain logistics market size reached US$ 258.6 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 774.2 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.96% during 2024-2032 .

Cold Chain Logistics Market Overview:

Cold chain logistics refers to the temperature-controlled supply chain process employed to maintain the quality of perishable goods from the point of origin to the point of consumption. This specialized logistics system is critical for the storage and transportation of products such as pharmaceuticals, frozen food, fresh produce, and chemicals that require specific temperature and humidity levels. There are various components to cold chain logistics, including refrigerated warehousing, refrigerated transportation, and real-time monitoring. Types of cold chain logistics can be categorized based on their applications, such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. The advantages of effective cold chain logistics are manifold. It extends the shelf life of perishable goods, maintains product integrity, and ensures safety and compliance with regulatory standards. Additionally, it plays a crucial role in reducing waste and improving the efficiency of supply chain operations, thereby contributing to both environmental sustainability and profitability.

Cold Chain Logistics Market Trends:

The global cold chain logistics market is majorly driven by the increasing global trade of perishable goods and pharmaceuticals. With globalization, the need for robust cold chain logistics to facilitate cross-border trade is becoming increasingly essential. Another key driver is the growing consumer demand for fresh and quality products, which is leading retailers and producers to invest in advanced cold chain solutions. Along with this, technological innovations are also playing a pivotal role; the integration of IoT and blockchain technology into cold chain systems allows for real-time tracking, traceability, and monitoring, further boosting market growth. In addition, stricter regulatory frameworks related to the quality and safety of perishable items are compelling companies to adopt reliable cold-chain logistics solutions. Furthermore, consumer preferences, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements are creating a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:



Refrigerated Warehouses

Refrigerated Transportation

Railways

Airways

Roadways Waterways

Breakup by Application:



Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery and Confectionary

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Meat, Fish, and Sea Food

Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

