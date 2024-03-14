Water Purifier Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Analysis & Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Water Purifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including water purifier market report . The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.

The global water purifier market size reached US$ 55.0 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 108.3 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.85% during 2024-2032 .

Water Purifier Market Overview:

A water purifier is a specialized device designed to remove impurities, contaminants, and harmful substances from water to make it safe for consumption and use. It employs various filtration methods, such as activated carbon, reverse osmosis, and ultraviolet (UV) radiation, among others, to eliminate bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and sediments from the water. It comes in various types, including point-of-use systems for household usage and point-of-entry systems that purify water for an entire building or facility. It can be further categorized based on their purification methods, such as RO purifiers, UV purifiers, and gravity-based purifiers. The advantages of using a water purifier are numerous. It ensures the provision of clean and safe water, which is essential for human health. It also aids in reducing the risk of waterborne diseases and removes undesirable tastes and odors. Additionally, advanced water purifiers come with features such as real-time purity indicators and automatic shut-off mechanisms, enhancing both convenience and safety.

Global Water Purifier Market Trends:

The global water purifier market is majorly driven by the rising concern over water pollution and the increasing scarcity of clean water, particularly in urban and industrial areas. Along with this, public awareness of the importance of consuming purified water for maintaining good health is also expanding the consumer base. In addition, regulatory bodies across the world are setting stringent standards for water quality, encouraging both residential and commercial sectors to invest in advanced water purification systems. Moreover, technological advancements in purification techniques are further stimulating the market. Apart from this, innovations such as IoT-enabled water purifiers that allow for remote monitoring and control are gaining traction. In confluence with this, the shift towards eco-friendly and energy-efficient devices is another trend favoring market growth. As sustainability becomes a greater concern, products with low energy consumption and recyclable components are witnessing increased demand. Furthermore, the rising awareness of water quality, advancements in technology, and stringent regulatory landscape are creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



LG Electronics Inc.

Unilever PLC/NV

Panasonic Corporation

Kinetico Incorporated

Aquatech International LLC

GE (General Electric) Appliances

A.O. Smith Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Eureka Forbes Ltd.

Pentair PLC

Kaz USA, Inc.

Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., Ltd.

Kent RO Systems Ltd

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

EcoWater Systems LLC

3M Company Ion Exchange Ltd

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology Type:



Gravity Purifiers

RO Purifiers

UV Purifiers

Sediment Filter

Water Softener Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Retail Stores

Direct sales Online

Breakup by End-User:



Industrial

Commercial Household

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

