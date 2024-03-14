Children’S Wear Market 2024-2032: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis And Research Report

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Children's Wear Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global children's wear market size reached US$ 289.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 430.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during 2024-2032.

Children's wear, tailored for ages 0 to 12, prioritizes premium materials to guarantee comfort and airflow. The selection encompasses nightwear, socks, outerwear, innerwear, and tights, fabricated from cotton, polyester, silk, and satin. Displaying a blend of casual and modern flair, these garments offer an array of colors and fabrics. Moreover, they can be customized for specific needs, be it ethnic attire or uniforms, catering to individual tastes. Consequently, children's wear enjoys global accessibility through both brick-and-mortar outlets and online platforms.

Children's Wear Market Trends and Drivers:

The children's apparel sector is witnessing substantial growth driven by heightened demand for premium and branded clothing. Factors like population growth, evolving lifestyle preferences, and increased parental disposable income focused on children's comfort are fueling this surge. Moreover, the proliferation of internet usage and social media influencers advocating coordinated parent-child outfits, along with the emergence of child stars on platforms such as YouTube, Snapchat, and Instagram, are bolstering market expansion. Collaborations between designers and illustrators to create engaging and colorful designs that resonate with children are further propelling product uptake. For instance, Hennes and Mauritz (H&M) partnered with Liunic to introduce a kidswear collection featuring whimsical doodle-like illustrations in an array of vibrant hues like lilac, ocean blue, pink, white, red, green, and black. This collaborative initiative is fostering a favorable market outlook.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Category:



Apparel

Footwear Others

Breakup by Consumer Group:



Infant (0-12 Months)

Toddler (1-3yrs)

Preschool (3-5yrs) Gradeschooler (5-12yrs)

Breakup by Gender:



Boys

Girls Unisex

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Offline Online

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Adidas AG

Benetton Group Srl

Carter's, Inc.

Cotton On Clothing Pty Ltd

DIESEL USA Inc.

Dolce&Gabbana S.r.l.

Esprit Global Image GmbH

Fruit of the Loom, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Levi Strauss & Co.

Mothercare plc

NIKE, Inc.

The Children's Place Inc.

Gap Inc. V.F. Corporation

