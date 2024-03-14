Smart Elevator Market Growth 2024-2032, Industry Size, Share, Trends And Forecast

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Smart Elevator Market Report by Solution (Control Systems, Access Control System, Services), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global smart elevator market size reached US$ 28.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 57.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Smart Elevator Industry:

Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Demands:

The growing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency in building designs is a key driver for the uptake of smart elevators. These systems aim to minimize energy usage and enhance operational efficiency, supporting the worldwide effort to decrease carbon emissions and promote sustainable building practices. Smart elevators play a vital role in obtaining green building certifications and meeting strict energy regulations in contemporary constructions. Utilizing advanced control mechanisms and energy-saving technologies, they effectively lower energy consumption and operational expenses. This makes them a favored option for environmentally conscious developers and property owners seeking sustainable building solutions.

Urbanization and Smart City Initiatives:

The rapid expansion of urban areas worldwide and the emergence of smart city initiatives are key catalysts for the smart elevator sector. As urban landscapes become more crowded and skyscrapers soar higher, effective vertical mobility is paramount. Smart elevators play a pivotal role in enhancing urban infrastructure, promoting efficiency, sustainability, and safety in city settings. They are gaining traction across various building types-commercial, residential, and mixed-use-echoing the drive towards interconnected, eco-friendly urban developments. The incorporation of smart elevator systems in such endeavors underscores the broader movement towards cutting-edge urban design and intelligent building technologies.

Technological Advancements:

The smart elevator sector burgeons due to swift technological progress. Breakthroughs in IoT, AI, and machine learning reshape elevator services, fostering predictive maintenance, energy conservation, and tailored user interactions. These advancements empower elevators to foresee maintenance requirements, adjust to traffic flow, and elevate safety and convenience, rendering them more desirable for contemporary structures. As technology advances, smart elevators evolve in functionality and allure, fueling their integration into new builds and retrofitting endeavors to align with modern efficiency and interactivity norms.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Smart Elevator Industry:



Bosch Service Solutions GmbH

Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

KONE Elevator India Private Limited (Kone Oyj)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Otis Worldwide Corporation

Schindler Holding Ltd.

Thames Valley Controls Ltd

TK Elevator Toshiba Elevators and Building Systems Corporation (Toshiba Corporation)

Smart Elevator Market Report Segmentation:

By Solution:



Control Systems



Security Control System

Elevator Control System

Access Control System



Maintenance Systems

Communication Systems

Services



Support and Maintenance



New Deployments Modernization

Control systems dominate the market as they are crucial for enhancing the efficiency, safety, and convenience of elevator operations, integrating advanced technologies for optimized performance and energy management.

By Application:



Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional Others

The commercial sector accounts for the largest market share as smart elevators are extensively incorporated in commercial buildings like offices, hotels, and malls due to their ability to improve energy efficiency, enhance user experience, and support high-traffic environments with optimized vertical transportation solutions.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Smart Elevator Market Trends:

The smart elevator market is experiencing notable shifts fueled by advanced technology integration in vertical transportation. These elevators are gaining traction for their energy efficiency, speed, and heightened security. IoT connectivity is increasingly prevalent, enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and personalized user interactions. Furthermore, AI and machine learning adoption enhance operational efficiency and passenger handling. The trend towards green buildings further boosts the market, with smart elevators playing crucial roles in energy-efficient designs, in line with global environmental sustainability goals.

