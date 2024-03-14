International issues must be fixed collectively

(MENAFN) Isaaс Pomboloka, a prominent figure in the field of digital healthcare in Zambia, stressed the importance of addressing global issues collectively to pave the way for a shared future. In an exclusive interview with RT during the World Youth Festival (WYF 2024), Pomboloka highlighted the impact of globalization in generating global challenges, citing the ongoing pandemic as a prime example. He emphasized that no single region can independently tackle the complexities of a pandemic, underscoring the need for collaborative efforts on a global scale.



Pomboloka expressed optimism about the potential for collaboration with companies participating in the festival, particularly in bolstering digital health programs in Zambia. He recognized the value of leveraging international partnerships to enhance healthcare initiatives and address pressing healthcare needs in the country.



Meanwhile, Langford Banda, the CEO of Fortress Properties Limited in Zambia, voiced his aspirations for strengthened cooperation between Zambia and Russia. Banda emphasized the importance of fostering a relationship based on mutual respect and expressed hope for further fruitful engagements between the two nations.



The WYF 2024, which commenced in Sirius, Sochi, in Russia's Krasnodar region, aims to convene young experts from diverse fields to deliberate on pressing international issues and advancements. With participants from over 180 countries, the event provides a platform for collaborative discussions and initiatives aimed at tackling global challenges. This year's festival also marks a significant milestone with the inclusion of a specially designated children's program, 'Together into the Future,' aimed at engaging younger participants in discussions on key global issues.



The festival's comprehensive program encompasses over 800 educational, cultural, scientific, and sporting events, reflecting its commitment to fostering dialogue and cooperation among the world's youth.

MENAFN14032024000045015687ID1107977057