Africa finds itself disproportionately affected by ravages of climate change

(MENAFN) Africa finds itself disproportionately affected by the ravages of climate change, despite contributing minimally to carbon emissions. The continent, already grappling with governance challenges and political instability, faces exacerbated crises due to unpredictable weather patterns, resource scarcity, food insecurity, and natural disasters like droughts, floods, and wildfires. These environmental stresses fuel conflicts over dwindling resources and exacerbate poverty and inequality, perpetuated by a history of exploitation by external actors and complicit local elites.



Governance emerges as a critical factor in climate change mitigation, yet Africa's weak institutions and the persistent legacy of colonialism hinder effective responses. External interference from imperialist forces further undermines African states, perpetuating cycles of poverty, inequality, and violence. Within the global order, Africa occupies the periphery, subject to the whims of more powerful Western nations, exacerbating its vulnerabilities to climate change impacts.



The climate crisis thus extends beyond ecological concerns, encompassing deep-seated issues of inequality, social injustice, and exploitation. Africa's political elite, complicit in perpetuating this unequal system, prioritize their own interests over the well-being of the masses, facilitating ongoing exploitation and exacerbating the continent's vulnerability to climate-related challenges. Addressing these systemic injustices is paramount to achieving meaningful progress in climate change adaptation and mitigation efforts across Africa.

