Africa achieves milestone in aviation security

(MENAFN) The African continent has achieved a significant milestone in aviation safety, with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reporting that there have been no fatal air travel accidents recorded across Africa for the past three consecutive years (2021-2023). This achievement underscores the continent's commitment to enhancing aviation safety standards and protocols.



According to the IATA Annual Safety Report for global aviation, 2023 marked the fifth consecutive year without fatal turboprop accidents in Africa. Moreover, the general accident rate has seen a notable decrease, falling from 10.88 per million in 2022 to 6.38 in 2023, surpassing the five-year average of 7.11.



The success in aviation safety is attributed to the African aviation sector's adoption of improved safety protocols and collaborative efforts with international organizations such as the IATA and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). These efforts have led to zero fatalities and no incidents of jet hull losses or fatal accidents since 2020.



Willie Walsh, Director General of IATA, emphasized the aviation industry's unwavering commitment to safety, stating that the continuous improvement in safety performance reaffirms flying as the safest mode of transport. Under the Focus Africa initiative, IATA has introduced the Continuous Aviation Safety Improvement Program (CASIP) to further enhance aviation safety standards across the continent.



Despite the progress, challenges remain, particularly regarding the implementation of ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs). While the minimum SARPs implementation threshold has been raised to 75 percent or greater, only 12 out of Africa's 54 states currently meet this new threshold, highlighting the need for continued collaboration and support to strengthen aviation safety measures.



In addition to advancements in safety, Africa's aviation sector has experienced growth, with a total of 37 million flights, including jet and turboprop, registered in 2023, marking a 17 percent increase compared to 2022. South Africa emerges as a leader in air passenger transportation, with over 25 million passengers traveling annually by air. The top 10 also includes countries such as Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, and Nigeria, showcasing the growing significance of air travel across the continent.

