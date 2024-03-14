Thursday’S Soccer Schedule: Streams And Kickoffs

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Thursday, the third round of the Copa do Brasil and the second legs of the Europa and Conference League Round of 16 will be played.
In the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians faces São Bernardo, aiming for a spot in the next round.
Having exited the Paulistão quarterfinals, the team now focuses on the national competition.
In the Europa League, Liverpool meets Sparta Prague at Anfield. The team previously triumphed 5-1, allowing a loss by up to three goals for qualification.
Viewing options and times for today's matches are as follows:
Copa do Brasil:
7 PM - Brasiliense vs. Criciúma - SporTV and Premiere
8 PM - São Bernardo vs. Corinthians - Prime Video
8:30 PM - Águia de Marabá vs. Capital FC - Premiere
9:30 PM - Botafogo-SP vs. Anápolis-GO - SporTV and Premiere
9:30 PM - Maringá vs. Amazonas FC - Prime Video
9:30 PM - Fortaleza vs. Retrô FC - Prime Video
Europa League:
2:45 PM - Villarreal vs. Olympique de Marseille - Star+
5 PM - Liverpool vs. Sparta Prague - ESPN and Star+
5 PM - Brighton vs. Roma - ESPN 4 and Star+
5 PM - Atalanta vs. Sporting - Star+
Conference League:
2:45 PM - Rangers vs. Benfica - Star+
2:45 PM - West Ham vs. Freiburg - ESPN 4 and Star+
2:45 PM - Slavia Prague vs. Milan - Star+
2:45 PM - Viktoria Plzen vs. Servette FC - Star+
2:45 PM - Fenerbahçe vs. Union Saint-Gilloise - Star+
2:45 PM - PAOK vs. Dinamo Zagreb - Star+
2:45 PM - Fiorentina vs. Maccabi Haifa - Star+
5 PM - Aston Villa vs. Ajax - Star+
5 PM - Club Brugge vs. Molde - Star+
5 PM - Lille vs. Sturm Graz - Star+
5 PM - Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Olympiacos - Star+
Copa Libertadores:
9:30 PM - Nacional vs. Always Ready - ESPN and Star+
