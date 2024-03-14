(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Thursday, the stock exchanges will closely examine January's retail data from Brazil's IBGE and the US. These figures stand as today's economic focal points.



Earnings announcements from Lojas Renner, Cyrela, and Yduqs merit attention. Additionally, the market eyes Eletrobras's teleconference and MRV's investor day.



Notably, the stock market rose by 0.26% to 128,006.05, and the dollar increased by 0.03% to R$ 4.9762.



Petrobras's drop is a key focus, influencing market dynamics. William Castro Alves shares insights on risk and diversification in Brazil.







Investors, note: dividend distributions continue. WEG recently rewarded its shareholders with upcoming dividends from Intelbras, Petrobras, and Banco do Brasil.

Thursday's Morning Call: Retail Data Influences Brazil and U.S. Markets

On Wednesday, New York's exchanges closed mixed, spotlighting corporate news in a day of sparse economic activities.



The Dow Jones inched up by 0.10%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced slight declines.



This mixed closure reflects the complex interplay of global economic indicators and corporate performance on stock market trends.

