Microsoft Tops Global Dividend Payers In 2023

In 2023, Microsoft took the lead as the highest dividend-paying company globally, outdoing Apple.



This finding comes from the Janus Henderson International Dividend Index, which was published on March 13, 2024.



The study examines the world's largest 1,200 companies by market capitalization quarterly, accounting for 90% of global dividends.



Other leading firms in the dividend rankings include Exxon Mobil , China Construction Bank, and PetroChina.



Since 2011, U.S. dividends have seen year-over-year growth, with 2023's dividends tripling those of 2010.







Significant boosts from Microsoft and Broadcom played a major role in this U.S. dividend growth.



While Microsoft regained its leading position in 2020, Intel experienced the largest reduction in the American market.



Despite these changes, the technology sector was pivotal in driving U.S. dividend growth in 2023.



Microsoft has consistently increased its dividend payments, showcasing its dedication to shareholder returns.



Its dividend yield, though slightly below the sector's average, remains competitive.









Microsoft's dividend growth reflects strategic rewards to shareholders and tech sector strength in the U.S. dividend market.









For a more in-depth analysis and future projections of Microsoft's dividend history, resources like A2 Finance and Proximos Dividendos provide detailed insights.

