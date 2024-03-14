Petrobras Secures Top Four Spot In Global Oil Profits For 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Petrobras marked itself as the world's fourth-highest-earning oil company, boasting profits of $24.9 billion.



This achievement came even as its earnings dipped from the prior year, moving it up the profitability ladder among global oil giants.



Petrobras stood out among state-owned entities, securing second place, right after Saudi Aramco.



The Saudi powerhouse topped the overall chart, with profits five times higher than ExxonMobil , the runner-up in profitability.



This past year saw a general dip in profits across the board for oil majors, with only TotalEnergies bucking the trend by posting an increase.







The sector's earnings declined due to an 18% oil price drop and increased spending on energy transition projects.



Despite its impressive profit ranking, Petrobras recorded relatively low revenue compared to its peers, only outearning Repsol among the leading oil firms.



Petrobras also reported a notable profit margin of 24.3%, the second highest after Saudi Aramco's 24.5%, highlighting its efficient operation.



This position of strength may change as Petrobras plans to ramp up investment in the coming years, as noted by CEO Jean Paul Prates.



This strategic shift aims at long-term sustainability but may thin profit margins.









Reserving funds halts dividends, sparking debate and market backlash, impacting stock value significantly.

















The future dividend assurance strategy caused a $55.3 billion market value drop post-announcement.









Government officials, acknowledging the market's response, have suggested the dividend strategy could be reassessed.



This openness indicates a potential pivot in policy aimed at balancing investment needs with shareholder expectations.



