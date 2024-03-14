Brazil’S Strategy To Support Small Towns With Tax Relief And Debt Programs

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Ministry of Finance is refining a tax relief proposal focused on smaller municipalities, setting the eligibility cap at cities with up to 50,000 residents.



This adjustment significantly narrows the original plan's scope, initially set to benefit cities of up to 156,000 people.



In parallel, the government proposes a Refis program to aid municipalities struggling with unpaid Social Security debts.









Ministry hasn't verified claims of R$240 billion ($48 billion) municipal debt to INSS, despite widespread assertions.























Reform targets 2,500 municipalities with R$3.9 thousand ($780) per capita income limit, aiding smaller towns and the poorest.





















Last year's Congress-approved tax relief, reducing municipal employer contributions to the INSS from 20% to 8%, faced opposition from the Ministry due to budgetary concerns.



The initial pushback met resistance from legislators and mayors, leading to a compromise proposal currently under negotiation.



Expected soon in Congress, this compromise proposes starting the INSS contribution rate at 14%, gradually rising until program completion in 2027.



This move aims to lessen the fiscal impact projected for 2024 at R$4 billion ($800 million).

Fiscal Discipline and Economic Support Initiatives

Limiting tax relief to three years aligns with broader fiscal discipline efforts, including proposed payroll tax cuts across 17 sectors.



Moreover, the government seeks to refine the Perse program, which supports the pandemic-hit events sector until 2027.









The new plan limits benefits to companies earning up to R$78 million ($15.6 million), narrowing eligibility to seven specific sectors.























In 2024, the program cost R$10 billion ($2 billion), reduced from R$13.2 billion ($2.64 billion) in 2023, with tax incentives ending by 2027.























These initiatives reflect Brazil's attempt to balance fiscal responsibility with support for smaller communities and sectors in need.



They signal a cautious approach to economic management and municipal support amid broader fiscal reform efforts











