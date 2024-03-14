Chilean Mayors Request Military Assistance Amid Security Crisis

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Chile, a rising wave of crime prompts mayors from various political backgrounds to seek military help.



This call for action occurs as President Gabriel Boric marks his term's midpoint.



Maipú Mayor Tomás Vodanovic's discussion with Interior Minister Carolina Tohá about local safety issues sparked this debate.



They specifically addressed a Venezuelan ex-military dissident's discovery in an informal settlement.



The request for military intervention comes ahead of Chile' municipal elections on October 27.







Mayors are not looking to replace police but to supplement them with military assets like drones and armored vehicles. This approach aims to bolster public safety.



As Boric's Broad Front moves towards becoming a single party, it highlights national improvements under his leadership since March 2022.



However, opposition leaders, such as Providencia's Mayor Evelyn Matthei, contest these claims, pointing to persistent safety issues.



Boric is open to utilizing military forces in urban areas but notes that this requires legal adjustments and possibly a constitutional reform for swift action.



His administration emphasizes that any military deployment would follow strict legal guidelines, ensuring appropriate civilian interaction.



The widespread call for military assistance reflects the urgency of addressing high-profile crimes in the Santiago Metropolitan Region.



It underscores the challenges Boric's government faces in ensuring public safety, necessitating a careful balance of legal, political, and operational considerations.

