Ecopetrol Faces Leadership Tensions Amid Petro’S Green Shift

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecopetrol SA, Colombia's state-owned oil company, is at a crossroads as board members question President Gustavo Petro's nominee choices amid his push for greener policies.









Governance Committee voices concerns: Petro's nominees lack requisite experience for board roles among the company's proposed candidates.









This standoff reflects wider debates over Petro's ambition to reduce Colombia's fossil fuel dependency, a sector vital to the nation's exports and energy supply.









Ecopetrol's 11% share drop prompts tense March 22 shareholder meeting, likely electing Petro's nominees despite board concerns.









The nominees' backgrounds range from environmental activism to labor leadership, raising questions about their fit for Ecopetrol's future direction.















In addition, Vice Minister Lilia Tatiana Roa and ex-senator Gabriel García Realpe were criticized for lacking oil industry management and finance experience.



The potential appointment of anti-oil production directors raises conflict of interest and politicization concerns within Ecopetrol.

















Legal probes into Ecopetrol's President, Ricardo Roa, deepen amid allegations linked to campaign finance, adding complexity to the situation.









Ecopetrol's leadership dispute reveals tensions between fossil fuel reliance and environmental goals in Colombia .









In short, amid this pivotal moment Colombia's energy sector faces potential redefinition globally and domestically, shaping its future trajectory.









