Automotive Sector To Drive Growth Of Sol-Gel Coatings Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Sol-gel coatings are a mixture of inorganic and organic compounds prepared by sol-gel technology. Sol-gel derivative coatings exhibit excellent characteristics such as antibacterial, antifungal, wear resistance, semiconducting or conducting, and antistatic UV protection properties. They also possess high-quality oxidation control and chemical constancy. A remarkable commercial interest has been observed for sol-gel coatings in recent years. The sol-gel coating process is a simple and cost-effective procedure used to create protective surfaces and remains the primary method used for the synthesis of metal oxides.
The increasing demand for eco-friendly coatings such as water-based coatings and nanostructured thin films is pegged to be a key factor driving market growth. In light of this, the supply of organic and hybrid coating variants is expected to remain strong in coming years. Tremendous technological advancements in aerospace and automotive industries have paved way for the extensive use of sol-gel coatings such as IR and UV energy resistant, corrosion resistant, and self-cleaning coatings. Increasing research & development activities and innovations such as Nano-coatings are expected to further provide impetus to market growth in years to come.
Regional Landscape
Geographically, the global sol-gel coating market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.
North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global sol-gel coating market, owing to the stringent regulations implemented by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) for environment-friendly coatings, such as the Clean Air Act (Act). Moreover, high revenue creation from end-use industries such as marine, electrical and electronics, and transportation is also expected to contribute to market growth in the region. For Instance, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicles Manufacturers (OICA), the registration and sales of new vehicles in Canada increased to 1,983,745 in 2016 from 1,939,517 in 2015.
Among all regions, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the sol-gel coatings market, owing to the increasing demand from China's automotive industry, followed by the automotive industry in Japan and India. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India's automobile industry is projected to reach a value of USD 260 to 300 billion by 2026 and the country's electronics market is expected to reach a value of USD 400 billion by 2022. Rising demand from the automotive industry in India and China is positively influencing the growth of Asia Pacific's sol-gel coating market. Moreover, India and China are projected to observe robust market growth with the growth of the cosmetics industry and a large number of oil and gas expansion projects in the pipeline.
Europe is expected to witness substantial market growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for environment-friendly coatings, which is bolstered by the region's stringent regulations. Sol-gel coatings are extensively used in a variety of applications such as in architecture. For instance, the European Patent House in Frankfurt used sol-gel coatings for windows to control the transmission and absorption of different wavelengths of light to give a uniform reflective appearance.
The Middle East and Africa are expected to witness steady growth, owing to the Middle East's growing infrastructure sector and Africa's growing automotive sector. Latin America is pegged to be a potential market for sol-gel coatings, owing to advancements in the automotive industry.
Market Segmentation
The global sol-gel coatings market can be segmented by product type, application, and end-use industry.
On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented into corrosion resistant, water resistant, wear resistant, photocatalytic self-cleaning energy resistant and other. The corrosion resistant segment is expected to account for a significant market share, owing to the increasing application of these coatings in automotive, aerospace, and construction sectors. Furthermore, photocatalytic self-cleaning energy-resistant segment is used in textiles for making it robust to acid, long-time laundering, and UV irradiation.
On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into automotive glass, construction, mobile device screens, marine, solar panels, metallic coatings, and others. The automotive glass segment is expected to dominate the market; in this segment, fluorine functionalized alkoxysilane is used inside mirrors and windshields, whereas a low refractive index material sol-gel coating is used in rear-view mirrors.
On the basis of end-use industry, the market can be segmented into automotive, aerospace, building & construction, electrical & electronics, medical & healthcare, and others. Among these, the automotive industry is expected to hold the largest market share, owing to the application of sol-gel coatings in paint surface treatments and on plastic hoods, metal structures, metal parts and lamps, and mirrors.
