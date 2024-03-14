Chad antagonist president murdered in gun fight

(MENAFN) In a tragic turn of events, Yaya Dillo, a prominent opposition figure in Chad and cousin of the country's transitional president, Mahamat Idriss Deby, has been reported killed following a clash with security forces. The military government has accused Dillo, who led the opposition Socialist Party Without Borders (PSF), of orchestrating an armed raid on the National State Security Agency (ANSE) that resulted in casualties.



According to State prosecutor Oumar Mahamat Kedelaye, Dillo was among those killed during the attack on the ANSE, although the exact number of casualties remains unspecified. Despite earlier denials of involvement in the raid, Dillo's fate took a tragic turn as he was reportedly confronted by security forces at the PSF headquarters in Chad's capital, N’Djamena.



The situation escalated further when heavy gunfire erupted near Dillo's party office, with reports indicating that soldiers opened fire on a group of PSF members attempting to retrieve the body of Ahmed Torabi, the party's finance secretary. Torabi had allegedly been shot and killed earlier, further exacerbating tensions between the opposition and security forces.



Chadian Communication Minister Abderaman Koulamallah has stated that the situation is now "completely under control," with arrests made and efforts underway to apprehend others involved. However, conflicting reports have emerged, with Koulamallah claiming that Dillo refused to surrender and engaged in gunfire with law enforcement.



The death of Yaya Dillo marks a significant development in Chad's political landscape, with implications for the country's ongoing transition to civilian rule. As investigations into the incident continue, questions linger over the circumstances surrounding Dillo's death and the broader implications for Chad's political stability.

