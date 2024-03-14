Ghanaian parliament operates to prohibits LGBTQ activities

(MENAFN) In a landmark decision, lawmakers in Ghana have unanimously approved a bill that seeks to criminalize homosexual activity and curb LGBTQ rights within the country. Despite warnings from Western governments, including the United States and France, the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly known as the Anti-Gay Bill, was passed by parliament on Wednesday. The bill, which was first introduced in 2021, now awaits the signature of President Nana Akufo-Addo to become law.



Under the proposed legislation, individuals identifying as LGBTQ could face imprisonment for up to three years, while advocating for gay rights or establishing LGBTQ groups could lead to a maximum jail term of five years. Sam George, a member of parliament and one of the lead sponsors of the bill, expressed satisfaction with the passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Act, emphasizing the importance of protecting and defending Ghanaian values.



However, critics of the bill, including Audrey Gadzekpo, the Board Chair of the Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), argue that it violates human rights guaranteed under Ghana's constitution. The legislation has also received condemnation from international quarters, with the US expressing deep concern over the potential threat it poses to Ghanaians' constitutionally protected freedoms.



The United States further noted that the anti-gay bill is inconsistent with Ghana's tradition of tolerance, peace, and respect for human rights, which has historically served as a model for other nations. Despite the backlash, proponents of the bill remain steadfast in their efforts to enforce what they perceive as the preservation of Ghanaian cultural values and norms.

