Many fatalities in African nation following assault on security organization

(MENAFN) Chad has been rocked by a violent attack on its National State Security Agency (ANSE), resulting in several deaths, according to government reports on Wednesday. The government has attributed the assault to the opposition Socialist Party Without Borders (PSF), with Communication Minister Abderaman Koulamallah alleging that PSF leader Yaya Dillo led the raid.



In a statement, Minister Koulamallah declared that the situation is now "completely under control," with the perpetrators of the attack apprehended and facing legal action. Among those arrested is Ahmed Torabi, the finance secretary of the PSF, who has been accused of attempting to assassinate Supreme Court President Samir Adam Annour.



Reports indicate that heavy gunfire erupted in Chad's capital, N'Djamena, following the attack on the ANSE headquarters. Security forces subsequently cordoned off the main office of the PSF, as confirmed by a witness cited by Reuters.



However, the PSF's general secretary has refuted the government's claims, asserting that soldiers opened fire on party members near the ANSE building. He further contested the government's narrative by disputing Torabi's involvement, claiming that Torabi was shot dead on Tuesday.



PSF leader Yaya Dillo has denied any involvement in Wednesday's armed assault, dismissing the alleged assassination attempt against the Supreme Court president as "staged."



This incident of unrest comes amidst preparations for Chad's presidential elections, scheduled for May, with a runoff planned for June if required. The elections aim to restore civilian rule in the country after three years of military control.

