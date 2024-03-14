OAS – Senate Of The Dominican Republic To Promote Innovation And Parliamentary Cooperation

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) USA / DOMINICAN REPUBLIC – The General Secretariat of the OAS and the Senate of the Dominican Republic signed a cooperation agreement to promote innovation, modernization, parliamentary diplomacy and institutional strengthening initiatives in the country.

During the signing ceremony, which took place at the OAS headquarters in Washington, DC, the President of the Senate of the Dominican Republic, Ricardo De los Santos, said his country has“an open, participatory Senate, close to the people.” Regarding the agreement, he said:“We understand the importance of parliamentary action supporting the work of the four pillars of the OAS: democracy, human rights, development and security,” which is why collaboration with the OAS“is of great importance.”

For his part, the secretary-general of the OAS, Luis Almagro, committed to“jointly activate an action plan that will invigorate interparliamentary work, as well as more effectively promote and defend democracy in our hemisphere.” Addressing the President of the Senate, he assured him:“Count on our will, commitment and energy so that, within the framework of the agreement that we signed today, we will soon achieve concrete actions to strengthen both the capabilities of the Dominican Senate and the skills of its members, advisors and officials.

The signed document contemplates -among other actions- the implementation of initiatives that will promote more innovative, collaborative and effective parliamentary action, in addition to promoting the strengthening of political representation as a whole.

