(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) NEW YORK / HAITI – Despite multiple challenges, UN humanitarians are continuing to deliver assistance to Haitians displaced by the latest upsurge in violence and the collapse of the government while continuing their regular programmes of support throughout the country.

To date, the World Food Programme ( WFP ) has delivered around 75,000 meals, said UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, briefing reporters in New York.

“Many of those in need are women and children. They need emergency assistance, as well as spaces where they can be safe. And for that, we need safe and unhindered access to all areas of Port-au-Prince to reach those who need our help the most,” he said.

In a sign of tensions potentially easing after the resignation of prime minister Ariel Henry following the threat of a gang-instigated civil war, the first ship managed to leave Port-au-Prince since the end of February, bound for Miragoâne.

The shipment contained eight trucks loaded with medicine and medical supplies for the health sector in the Grand Sud department in the south of the country.

The consignment will supply around 80 health facilities in the area.

“Some 5.5 million people – nearly half of the population of Haiti – need humanitarian assistance,” said Dujarric, but the humanitarian appeal for the country“tragically” remains only 2.6 percent funded.

“We have $17.7 million in the bank, and we need $674 million for this year.”

The post UN continues aid delivery amid chaos in Haiti appeared first on Caribbean News Global .