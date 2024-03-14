               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Air Arabia Announces Sharjah-Basra Route


3/14/2024 8:11:36 AM

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Emirati low-cost airline Air Arabia has announced the launch of its new route from Sharjah to Basra in Iraq.

The new direct flights will connect Sharjah International Airport to Basra International Airport with a frequency of three flights per week starting from June 03, 2024

Schedule to Basra, effective June 03, 2024 (all times local):

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft Frequency
G9 833 Sharjah 14:00 Basra 14:50 Airbus A320 Monday, Wednesday, Friday
G9 834 Basra 15:30 Sharjah 18:20 Airbus A320 Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Basra is Air Arabia's fourth destination in Iraq, alongside Baghdad, Erbil and Najaf.

(Source: Air Arabia)

The post Air Arabia announces Sharjah-Basra Route first appeared on Iraq Business News .

