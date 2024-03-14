Air Arabia Announces Sharjah-Basra Route

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
Emirati low-cost airline Air Arabia has announced the launch of its new route from Sharjah to Basra in Iraq.
The new direct flights will connect Sharjah International Airport to Basra International Airport with a frequency of three flights per week starting from June 03, 2024
Schedule to Basra, effective June 03, 2024 (all times local):
| Flight
| Departure
| Time
| Arrival
| Time
| Aircraft
| Frequency
| G9 833
| Sharjah
| 14:00
| Basra
| 14:50
| Airbus A320
| Monday, Wednesday, Friday
| G9 834
| Basra
| 15:30
| Sharjah
| 18:20
| Airbus A320
| Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Basra is Air Arabia's fourth destination in Iraq, alongside Baghdad, Erbil and Najaf.
(Source: Air Arabia)
