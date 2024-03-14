Malpractice Or Systemic Flaw? E-Bus Conductors Accused Of Refusing Tickets

However, Shabi is concerned about a troubling trend observed among certain bus conductors who neglect their duty to issue tickets. Voicing apprehension over the potential ramifications, he fears that if left unaddressed, such practices could lead smart city buses down the same path as SRTC buses, which suffered due to similar issues with ticket issuance.

“It is a worrying trend and if it does not stop, the smart city buses will meet the same fate which was met before. Authorities should take note of the situation and initiate action against the erring bus conductors” Shabi said.

Pertinently, the transparency of the Smart City Buses in Srinagar has come under scrutiny amidst alleged reports of certain bus conductors refusing to issue tickets to commuters. Such actions could potentially lead to significant revenue losses for the city's transportation system.

Kashmir Observer back in January this year reported the issue, but there haven't been any updates suggesting it's been fixed. Reports suggest that the conductors also are not accepting Chalo App tickets. This suggests the ticketing system for Srinagar's Smart City Buses is facing multiple challenges.

Passengers witness to these incidents said that few passengers not intending to pay the full bus fare, opt to pay only a portion thereof. Consequently, the bus conductor refrains from issuing a ticket, creating a mutually beneficial situation for both passengers and conductors.



“I boarded a bus from Hazratbal to Hawal, after paying the fare, the bus conductor offered me a blank ticket, while I did not react, a woman sitting nearby encountered the same issue and questioned the conductor leading to a heated argument,” said a passenger wishing anonymity.

“A young boy intervened to sort the matter out, and it was only then that the conductor gave the women a ticket,” he added.

On Sunday, a female passenger Nasreena, who travelled on the bus for the first time said that she was not aware that she had to get a ticket for the money she paid.

“I was not aware that I had to receive a ticket and the conductor didn't seem to care either,” Nasreena said.

Pertinently, a couple of weeks back, officials announced new measures in Srinagar City's e-bus transportation system to tackle fare evasion and uphold fairness for commuters. Starting immediately, individuals traveling without a valid ticket or pass will face a penalty equivalent to ten times the standard fare or a flat fine of Rs 500,” authorities said.

As per the penalty clauses, drawn by the smart city authorities, under Penal Action 178, passengers found travelling without a valid ticket or pass can face fines up to Rs 500.

Emphasizing the importance of adherence to fare regulations, officials had clarified that the legal fare would be calculated from the originating point to the destination of the commuter's trip. The officials said that these measures aim to ensure fair payment for transportation services and discourage fare evasion.

Kashmir Observer tried to get in contact with SEO Smart City, Owais Ahmed, but he did not respond to repeated calls.

As authorities remain tight-lipped on the issue, commuters have urged authorities to keep a check on the bus conductors and passengers travelling without paying the bus fare. As the investigation unfolds, commuters and residents of Srinagar await further updates on the measures taken to address this alarming issue and restore confidence in the city's public transportation network.

