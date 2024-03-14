African nation`s FM claims army cooperation with Russia reinforces safety

(MENAFN) Abdoulaye Diop, the Foreign Minister of Mali, has expressed gratitude for the military cooperation between his country and Russia, highlighting its positive impact on Mali's security.



Speaking during a press conference following discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Diop emphasized that working alongside Russia has bolstered Mali's defense capabilities and enabled its army to protect its territory effectively.



Diop praised Moscow's role in training Malian specialists and enhancing the country's defense capabilities through joint efforts. He stressed the importance of diversifying the relationship between Mali and Russia, particularly in economic and trade spheres, to complement the existing military cooperation.



Acknowledging Russia's commitment to supporting Mali, Lavrov affirmed that Russian instructors are actively involved in strengthening Mali's defense capabilities and providing training to personnel from the Malian Armed Forces. Furthermore, Lavrov assured Mali of continued humanitarian aid from Russia, highlighting the ongoing support in addressing Mali's humanitarian needs.



Diop also commended Russia's stance on regional issues, particularly in the Sahel region, where Mali has faced challenges including political instability and coups. He appreciated Russia's fulfillment of promises, such as the provision of essential commodities like wheat and fertilizer. As a testament to this support, Mali recently received 25,000 tons of humanitarian grain from Moscow, as announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on January 17.

