Amazon Alexa Offers Localized Experiences Tailored for KSA Customers in Ramadan

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Riyadh, KSA 13 March 2024: With Ramadan underway, Amazon Alexa is set to make daily spiritual practices and rituals easier and more accessible. From finding the right recipe for iftar or listening to your favorite qari, Alexa is here to support during this most special time of the year.

Alexa’s spirituality features are among the most used by customers in UAE and KSA, with audio streaming, which includes Quran recitations, being the second-most popular domain. In 2023, Surat Al Baqara was the most requested surah with Maher Al Muaiqly being the most sought-after qari. Amazon Alexa remains committed to focus on hyper local customer interests, culture, and traditions during the Holy Month in 2024.

Amazon Alexa has recently released the Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation) in KSA and UAE, which thanks to the 5.5” HD display screen provides an additional layer of support to customers during Ramadan. Customers can follow Quran recitations and recipes on the screen while being narrated by Alexa, and manage smart home devices by simply tapping on the screen.

Here are the top five ways Alexa can help customers with their daily practices during the Holy Month:

1. Set up daily routines

Amazon Alexa can help customers create routines through the Holy Month. For example, they can set a recurring routine for the suhoor and morning prayer time, where Alexa sets an alarm to go off for suhoor time, while adjusting the AC temperature and turn on the lights at low brightness to help the household wake up, then recite the Quran in preparation for the morning prayer, and finally set another alarm with the Adhan sound when imsak time starts.



2. Ask Alexa for the ‘Deed of the Day’, or daily Dua’a

Customers can ask Alexa to provide daily suggestions for acts of kindness that they can practice through the ‘Deed of the Day’ feature. Alexa can also share daily dua’a for every day of the month, as well as eight stories about the Prophets and other thematic spirituality events, such as “The Lantern”, “Coffee Cup”, and “Moon”, along with three Ramadan-themed stories.



3. Listen to your favorite qari

In addition to location-based iftar and imsak time reminders, Alexa can help customers listen to their favorite qari recite the Quran, and read what is being recited on the screen of Echo Show devices. Additionally, customers can tune into their local stations during the day and live-stream Ramadan radio programs, including spiritual, cultural, and local news content.



4. Iftar meal recipes at your fingertips

Planning an iftar for friends and family is simple with Amazon Alexa. Using simple voice commands, users can access a wide range of delicious and healthy meals to break their fast. Amazon Alexa also offers iftar meal recipe walk-through on Echo Show devices.



5. Make family gatherings more fun

A big part of the Holy Month is connecting with families and loved ones. Alexa offers families fun activities that help strengthen their bonds including Fawazeer Ramadan. When using the Fawazeer Ramadan feature, customers can ask Alexa for a riddle, Alexa then says the riddle, waits, and then gives the answer.

With Amazon Alexa's Ramadan features, customers can enjoy an educational experience and connect with their family, friends, and loved ones while making their daily spiritual practices and rituals easier and more accessible.



Ramadan Discounts in KSA

Amazon.sa’s Ramadan discounts are underway, with discounted prices for Echo and Kindle devices up to 50%. Echo Dot (5th Gen) is available at SAR 140, while Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) is now priced at SAR 190. The Echo Pop is also available at SAR 99.99. As for Kindle Paperwhite, the 16GB edition is priced at SAR 299, and the Paperwhite Signature Edition is available at SAR 599.

For customers seeking ease of mind while away visiting family, Amazon is offering up to 43% discounts on the Alexa-enabled Ring cameras in KSA until the 14th of March. The Ring Spotlight Camera and Battery retails for SAR 799; Ring Stick Up Battery for SAR 249; Ring Video Doorbell Wired for SAR 169; and Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Generation for just SAR 279.





