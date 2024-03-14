IOM Appeals For USD 119 Mln To Respond To Rohingya Refugees In Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 14 (KUNA) -- The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Thursday that it needs 119 million US dollars to support nearly one million Rohingya refugees in the largest refugee camp in the world in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh.

It is part of the joint response plan that the organization launched Tuesday in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and under the overall leadership of the Government of Bangladesh.

"The world today is suffering from many crises, but we cannot forget the urgent needs of Rohingya refugees and the response efforts in Bangladesh," IOM Director-General Amy Pope said in a statement.

"We urge the international community to help us ensure that Rohingya refugees receive the consistent support they need and deserve," he added.

"The IOM's appeal is "part of the joint response plan to the Rohingya humanitarian crisis, which seeks to raise USD 852.4 million to reach 1.35 million people with the support of 117 partners," he said.

Since the massive influx of Rohingya in 2017, nearly one million Rohingya refugees have taken temporary shelter in Cox's Bazar. The Government of Bangladesh and the international community have provided humanitarian assistance during this period, however, continued commitment is critical so that refugees can voluntarily return to Myanmar in a safe and dignified manner.

In 2024, IOM will focus on providing broad support including helping Rohingya refugees maintain their identity and culture, while providing aid and assistance to the most vulnerable members of the host community.

The Muslim Rohingya people, the most persecuted minority in the world, is the name of an ethnic nationality belonging to the Arakan State in western Burma. According to official estimates in 2012, there are 800,000 Rohingya in Arakan, many of whom fled Burma to live as refugees in camps in neighboring Bangladesh and several areas inside Thailand on the border with Burma. ( end)

