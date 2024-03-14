Azerbaijani Citizens Buy Fewer Houses In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-February 2024, Azerbaijani citizens bought 112 houses
in Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish
Statistical Institute (TUIK).
TUIK said that the number of houses bought by Azerbaijani
citizens in Turkiye decreased by 26 percent compared to the same
period last year. In January-February 2023, Azerbaijani citizens
bought 138 houses in Turkiye.
Azerbaijanis bought 52 houses in January 2024 and 62 in
February.
Azerbaijanis bought 1,517 houses in Turkiye in 2021, 1,330
houses in 2022, and 832 houses in 2023.
In the period of January-February 2024, the sale of apartments
to foreigners in Turkiye decreased by 48 percent, amounting to
3,907 compared to the same period last year. Most of the apartment
sales were made to Russian citizens.
In February, Russian citizens bought 395 houses from Turkiye.
After Russian citizens, Iranian citizens (200 houses), Iraqi
citizens (112 houses), and Ukrainian citizens (105 houses) bought
the most houses.
