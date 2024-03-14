Turkic Culture And Heritage Foundation, Turkic World Media Platform Sign Memorandum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Media platform "Turkic World" in order to popularize and highlight in the international arena the activities of the Foundation for the preservation of the cultural heritage of Turkic peoples with common historical roots, Azernews reports.

The document was signed by president of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova and head of the Media platform "Turkic World", deputy director of the international news agency Trend Rufiz Hafizoglu.

President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova expressed confidence that the signed Memorandum will contribute to the further promotion and dissemination of the material and spiritual heritage of the Turkic world, as well as further rapprochement of the Turkic peoples living on a vast territory.