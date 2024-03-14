Turkic Culture And Heritage Foundation, Turkic World Media Platform Sign Memorandum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Turkic
Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Media platform "Turkic
World" in order to popularize and highlight in the international
arena the activities of the Foundation for the preservation of the
cultural heritage of Turkic peoples with common historical roots, Azernews reports.
The document was signed by president of the Turkic Culture and
Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova and head of the Media
platform "Turkic World", deputy director of the international news
agency Trend Rufiz Hafizoglu.
President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty
Raimkulova expressed confidence that the signed Memorandum will
contribute to the further promotion and dissemination of the
material and spiritual heritage of the Turkic world, as well as
further rapprochement of the Turkic peoples living on a vast
territory.
