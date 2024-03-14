COP29 In Azerbaijan Is Recognition Of Azerbaijan's Efforts With Respect To Green Transition, President Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “COP29 in Azerbaijan is a recognition of Azerbaijan`s efforts
with respect to the green transition,” said President Ilham Aliyev
as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 11th Global Baku Forum
on“Fixing the Fractured World” in Baku, Azernews reports.
“All that we are doing with respect to the green transition
already has practical results. Last October, we inaugurated the
biggest 230 MW solar power plant in the area of the Caucasus and
Central Asia. We are actively working now on building the green
energy cable from the Caspian to the Black Sea and further down to
Europe.
So, COP29 will be for us the first chance to demonstrate that
the country, which lives independently and does not depend on
anyone, can successfully develop. It is a demonstration of our
right policy that Azerbaijan has pursued for the last 30 years. And
also, from a practical point of view, it will be a chance for us to
contribute to solidarity," the President of Azerbaijan
emphasised.
