Egils Levits: COP29 Will Contribute To Successfully Addressing Climate Change Debates

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Baku is a city with a rich past. The city is an ideal location for hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29),” Azernews reports, citing the former President of Latvia, Egils Levits, as he addressed the panel meeting held as part of the 11th Global Baku Forum themed“Fixing the Fractured World”.

“I do believe that this prestigious event would contribute to successfully addressing the climate change debates,” Egils Levits noted.

It is worth noting that the Global Baku Forum, themed“Fixing the Fractured World”, started at the Gulustan Palace in Baku, organised by the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The forum welcomed 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the forum.

The co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre, Ismail Serageldin, opened the 11th Global Baku Forum.

The head of state addressed the opening ceremony.

Then, Vaira Vike-Freiberga, the former President of Latvia and the co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre, made a speech.