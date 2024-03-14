Rescuers Recover One More Body From Under Rubble Of Apartment Building In Sumy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescue workers have recovered a man's body from under the rubble of an apartment building in Sumy, which was hit by a Russian Shahed UAV on the night of March 12-13.

That's according to Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne , Ukrinform reports.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that early on March 14, rescuers resumed work at the site of a Russian drone strike in Sumy as there is information that there may still be people under the rubble. At the same time, the number of those who may be under the rubble currently remains unknown.

March 14 and 15 were declared days of mourning in Sumy for those who died as a result of Russia's March 13 drone attack. Overnight into March 13, the Russians attacked the city with Shahed drones, one of them hitting an apartment building. As many as 30 apartments were damaged, and 15 of them were destroyed. Three people were killed and 14 injured.