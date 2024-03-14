Enemy Continuing Attacks Near Robotyne, Verbove - Cinc Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army continues to carry out attacks on Ukrainian positions near Robotyne and Verbove in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, but without much success.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Syrskyi noted that he continued to work in the brigades that are on the defensive in the Zaporizhzhia sector. According to him, the operational situation in this area is under the control of Ukraine's defense forces.

"The enemy continues to attack our positions outside Robotyne and Verbove, but without much success. Combat actions are characterized by the numerous use of drones of all types in combination with artillery and mortar fire," Syrskyi said.

Syrskyi earlier said that the overall operational situation on the eastern front remained difficult.